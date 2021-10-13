Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1565 13.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 15, 2021
USD 171.0063
GBP 232.1753
EUR 197.6149
JPY 1.5085