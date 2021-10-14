Foreign Exchange Rates
Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1571 14.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 14TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 18, 2021
USD 171.1092
GBP 233.0336
EUR 197.6311
JPY 1.5064