Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1568 15.10.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 20, 2021

USD 171.1757

GBP 234.4765

EUR 198.6665

JPY 1.5099

