Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1568 15.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 15TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 20, 2021
USD 171.1757
GBP 234.4765
EUR 198.6665
JPY 1.5099