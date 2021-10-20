(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1663 20.10.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 22, 2021

USD 172.7156

GBP 237.2249

EUR 200.0910

JPY 1.5109