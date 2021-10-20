Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1663 20.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 22, 2021
USD 172.7156
GBP 237.2249
EUR 200.0910
JPY 1.5109