Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1675 21.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 21ST OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 25, 2021
USD 173.4167
GBP 238.8815
EUR 201.6316
JPY 1.5154