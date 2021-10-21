UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1675 21.10.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 21ST OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 25, 2021

USD 173.4167

GBP 238.8815

EUR 201.6316

JPY 1.5154

