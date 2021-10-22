Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1705 22.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 22ND OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 26, 2021
USD 173.9121
GBP 240.0857
EUR 202.3989
JPY 1.5246