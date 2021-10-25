UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1702 25.10.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 27, 2021

USD 173.9491

GBP 240.1193

EUR 202.3898

JPY 1.5264

