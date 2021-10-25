Foreign Exchange Rates
Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1702 25.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 27, 2021
USD 173.9491
GBP 240.1193
EUR 202.3898
JPY 1.5264