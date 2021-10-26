Foreign Exchange Rates
Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1720 26.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 28, 2021
USD 174.3915
GBP 240.4161
EUR 203.3754
JPY 1.5347