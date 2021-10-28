UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1763 28.10.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 01, 2021

USD 172.7306

GBP 237.6428

EUR 200.4884

JPY 1.5184

