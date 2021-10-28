Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1763 28.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 01, 2021
USD 172.7306
GBP 237.6428
EUR 200.4884
JPY 1.5184