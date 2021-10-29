Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1796 29.10.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH OCTOBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 02, 2021
USD 172.2220
GBP 236.9086
EUR 199.8981
JPY 1.5159