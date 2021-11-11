(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2151 12.11.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH NOVEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 15, 2021

USD 172.8825

GBP 234.0483

EUR 199.9732

JPY 1.5284