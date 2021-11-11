Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2151 12.11.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 11TH NOVEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 15, 2021
USD 172.8825
GBP 234.0483
EUR 199.9732
JPY 1.5284