Foreign exchange rates 13th Jan, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 18, 2022

USD 176.2014

GBP 240.1096

EUR 200.2177

JPY 1.5270