Foreign Exchange Rates 13th Jan, 2022
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 02:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 18, 2022
USD 176.2014
GBP 240.1096
EUR 200.2177
JPY 1.5270