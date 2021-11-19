Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2286 19.11.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH NOVEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 23, 2021
USD 174.6089
GBP 235.5998
EUR 197.8319
JPY 1.5288