Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2519 26.11.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH NOVEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 29, 2021
USD 174.9970
GBP 234.0760
EUR 196.8716
JPY 1.5237