(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2519 26.11.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH NOVEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 29, 2021

USD 174.9970

GBP 234.0760

EUR 196.8716

JPY 1.5237