Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2460 30.11.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 30TH NOVEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 02, 2021
USD 176.1474
GBP 234.8045
EUR 198.4653
JPY 1.5526