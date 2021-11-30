UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2460 30.11.2021

USD 176.1474

GBP 234.8045

EUR 198.4653

JPY 1.5526

