Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2834 09.12.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 9TH DECEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 13, 2021

USD 177.3944

GBP 234.8524

EUR 200.1718

JPY 1.5640

