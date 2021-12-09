Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2834 09.12.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 9TH DECEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 13, 2021
USD 177.3944
GBP 234.8524
EUR 200.1718
JPY 1.5640