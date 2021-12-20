Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3115 20.12.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH DECEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 22, 2021
USD 178.0873
GBP 236.8940
EUR 201.4524
JPY 1.5662