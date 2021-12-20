KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3115 20.12.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH DECEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 22, 2021

USD 178.0873

GBP 236.8940

EUR 201.4524

JPY 1.5662