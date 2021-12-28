(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3433 29.12.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH DECEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 30, 2021

USD 178.1452

GBP 238.8927

EUR 201.8207

JPY 1.5559