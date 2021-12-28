Foreign Exchange Rates
Tue 28th December 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3433 29.12.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH DECEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 30, 2021
USD 178.1452
GBP 238.8927
EUR 201.8207
JPY 1.5559