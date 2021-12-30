Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3433 30.12.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 30TH DECEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date January 03, 2022
USD 178.2186
GBP 239.0803
EUR 200.9236
JPY 1.5497