Foreign Exchange Rates
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3544 31.12.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 31TH DECEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date January 05, 2022
USD 177.4640
GBP 238.9553
EUR 200.7828
JPY 1.5413