Foreign Exchange Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3544 31.12.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 31TH DECEMBER 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date January 05, 2022

USD 177.4640

GBP 238.9553

EUR 200.7828

JPY 1.5413

