Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3451 04.01.2022
CONVERSION RATES FOR 04TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date January 06, 2022
USD 176.4790
GBP 238.2290
EUR 199.5625
JPY 1.5326