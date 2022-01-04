KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3451 04.01.2022

CONVERSION RATES FOR 04TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date January 06, 2022

USD 176.4790

GBP 238.2290

EUR 199.5625

JPY 1.5326