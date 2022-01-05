Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3388 05.01.2022
CONVERSION RATES FOR 05TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 07, 2022
USD 176.7182
GBP 238.4459
EUR 199.6386
JPY 1.5267