Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.3388 05.01.2022

CONVERSION RATES FOR 05TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 07, 2022

USD 176.7182

GBP 238.4459

EUR 199.6386

JPY 1.5267

