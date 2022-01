Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th January 2022

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Ju ..

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..

Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Min ..

Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Mi ..