Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 18TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 20, 2022

USD 175.8875

GBP 240.5613

EUR 200.9339

JPY 1.5367

