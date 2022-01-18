Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 18TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 20, 2022
USD 175.8875
GBP 240.5613
EUR 200.9339
JPY 1.5367