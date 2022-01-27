Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 31, 2022
USD 176.9618
GBP 238.9692
EUR 199.7722
JPY 1.5522