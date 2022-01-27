(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 27TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 31, 2022

USD 176.9618

GBP 238.9692

EUR 199.7722

JPY 1.5522