Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 07TH FEBRUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 09, 2022
USD 174.4428
GBP 236.9282
EUR 199.9114
JPY 1.5165