Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 08TH FEBRUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 10, 2022

USD 174.4420

GBP 236.1770

EUR 199.4395

JPY 1.5139

