Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 09TH FEBRUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 11, 2022
USD 174.4741
GBP 236.2903
EUR 198.9005
JPY 1.5126