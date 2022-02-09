UrduPoint.com

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 09TH FEBRUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 11, 2022

USD 174.4741

GBP 236.2903

EUR 198.9005

JPY 1.5126

