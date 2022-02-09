Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th February 2022

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB