Foreign Exchange Rates

Published February 16, 2022

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH FEBRUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 18, 2022

USD 175.7521

GBP 238.2320

EUR 199.3908

JPY 1.5206

>