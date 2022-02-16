Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH FEBRUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 18, 2022
USD 175.7521
GBP 238.2320
EUR 199.3908
JPY 1.5206