Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 18TH FEBRUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 23, 2022

USD 175.3560

GBP 238.1510

EUR 198.9063

JPY 1.5251

