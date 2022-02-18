Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 18TH FEBRUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 23, 2022
USD 175.3560
GBP 238.1510
EUR 198.9063
JPY 1.5251