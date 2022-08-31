Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUGUST 31, 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 02, 2022
USD 219.9948
GBP 258.3179
EUR 220.6108
JPY 1.5908