Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 07, 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 09, 2022
USD 221.3252
GBP 256.3831
EUR 220.7940
JPY 1.5633