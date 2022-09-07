(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 07, 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 09, 2022

USD 221.3252

GBP 256.3831

EUR 220.7940

JPY 1.5633