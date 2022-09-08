UrduPoint.com

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 08, 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 12, 2022

USD 223.3061

GBP 256.7350

EUR 221.4080

JPY 1.5504

