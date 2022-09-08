Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 08, 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 12, 2022
USD 223.3061
GBP 256.7350
EUR 221.4080
JPY 1.5504