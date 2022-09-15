Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 19, 2022
USD 234.1313
GBP 269.7895
EUR 233.8503
JPY 1.6328