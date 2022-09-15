UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

USD 234.1313

GBP 269.7895

EUR 233.8503

JPY 1.6328

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange September Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

41 minutes ago
 OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

10 hours ago
 US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev ..

US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - An ..

10 hours ago
 Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coa ..

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast

10 hours ago
 Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in ..

Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in different areas

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.