Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 09:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 22, 2022

USD 237.8203

GBP 270.6871

EUR 237.2257

JPY 1.6572

