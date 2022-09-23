UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 27, 2022

USD 239.6247

GBP 271.5187

EUR 236.7492

JPY 1.6842

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange September Market

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

8 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

8 hours ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

8 hours ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

8 hours ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

8 hours ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.