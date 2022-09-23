(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTEMBER 27, 2022

USD 239.6247

GBP 271.5187

EUR 236.7492

JPY 1.6842