Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR October 19, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 21, 2022
USD 219.6438
GBP 248.9882
EUR 216.2832
JPY 1.4744