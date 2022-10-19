UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR October 19, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 21, 2022

USD 219.6438

GBP 248.9882

EUR 216.2832

JPY 1.4744

