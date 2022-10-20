(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR October 20, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 24, 2022

USD 220.7765

GBP 249.3008

EUR 217.1558

JPY 1.4785