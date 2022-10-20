Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR October 20, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 24, 2022
USD 220.7765
GBP 249.3008
EUR 217.1558
JPY 1.4785