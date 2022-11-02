(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR November 02, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 04, 2022

USD 220.5404

GBP 254.5477

EUR 219.3054

JPY 1.4936