Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR November 02, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 04, 2022
USD 220.5404
GBP 254.5477
EUR 219.3054
JPY 1.4936