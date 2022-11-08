(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR November 08, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 10, 2022

USD 221.5636

GBP 250.5663

EUR 220.0570

JPY 1.5021