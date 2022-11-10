(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR November 10, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 15, 2022

USD 221.5501

GBP 254.3617

EUR 221.6166

JPY 1.5113