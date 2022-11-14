UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR November 14, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 16, 2022

USD 221.5375

GBP 259.8856

EUR 226.7436

JPY 1.5676

