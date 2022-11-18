UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR November 18, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 22, 2022

USD 222.5868

GBP 265.2789

EUR 231.0674

JPY 1.5957

