KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 07, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 09, 2022

USD 223.9911

GBP 273.3363

EUR 234.9667

JPY 1.6349