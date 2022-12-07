Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 07, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 09, 2022
USD 223.9911
GBP 273.3363
EUR 234.9667
JPY 1.6349