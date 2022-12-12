Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2022 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 12, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 14, 2022
USD 224.2952
GBP 274.8738
EUR 237.0127
JPY 1.6451