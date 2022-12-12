(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 12, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 14, 2022

USD 224.2952

GBP 274.8738

EUR 237.0127

JPY 1.6451