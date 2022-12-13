Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 13, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 15, 2022
USD 224.5775
GBP 274.9053
EUR 236.3678
JPY 1.6404