Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 13, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 15, 2022

USD 224.5775

GBP 274.9053

EUR 236.3678

JPY 1.6404

