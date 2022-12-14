(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 14, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 16, 2022

USD 224.6434

GBP 275.7048

EUR 237.0662

JPY 1.6346