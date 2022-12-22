(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 22, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 27, 2022

USD 225.3072

GBP 273.7708

EUR 239.3664

JPY 1.7097