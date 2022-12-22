Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 22, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 27, 2022
USD 225.3072
GBP 273.7708
EUR 239.3664
JPY 1.7097