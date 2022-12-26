UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 26, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 28, 2022

USD 225.5373

GBP 272.0882

EUR 239.5657

JPY 1.7020

