Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR DECEMBER 27, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date DECEMBER 29, 2022

USD 225.6407

GBP 272.0099

EUR 239.6304

JPY 1.6980

